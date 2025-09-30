A Little Throwback 2K Trivia For You!

So it’s no secret that we are still big fans of music in the 2000s… after all, we’re called THROWBACK 2K!

It’s been 25 years since the turn of the century, and that got us to reminiscing about what things were like in the early 2000s.

At this exact moment 25 years ago, Bill Clinton was President and the country was deciding who to vote for in November: Al Gore or George W. Bush. The Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia were underway. Elian Gonzalez was returned to Cuba. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were newlyweds. “Will & Grace” and “The West Wing” were big winners at the 52nd Emmy Awards. And the 100th Space Shuttle mission blasted off!

We also turned up these fun facts about the music we play on Throwback 2K:

Usher had the most No. 1 songs in the decade and the most weeks atop the chart at 42 weeks. Beyoncé was close behind with five No. 1s and 36 weeks at the top.

Eminem was the top-selling artist of the decade across all genres.

Apple Music reports that The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” is the single most-streamed track of the decade.

We were also curious as to the No. 1 songs of each year in the 2000s… here is that list according to Billboard’s chart of Year-End Hot 100 Singles.

2000: “Breathe” by Faith Hill

2001: “Hanging by a Moment” by Lifehouse

2002: “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback

2003: “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

2004: “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

2005: “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey

2006: “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter

2007: “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé

2008: “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain

2009: “Boom Boom Pow” by The Black Eyed Peas

2010: “Tik Tok” by Kesha