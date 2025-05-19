A New Rihanna Song – and Movie!

Rihanna fans, get ready!

It’s been three years since we’ve heard new music from Rihanna – and she just dropped a new song!

It’s called “Friend of Mine” – and it’s on the soundtrack for her new movie “Smurfs,” out in July!

Rihanna is voicing Smurfette in the film.

The new song doesn’t sound like it’s made for an animated kids movie, rather, it sounds like something you’d hear in a club!

Jon Bellion co-wrote and co-produced the song and spoke to Billboard: “It was a bunch of people having a blast, doing a music camp together, jamming on some DJ s–t and playing chords and just having fun,” he says. “And I think that that’s probably why it ended up sounding so new. It just felt like a natural thing, with a bunch of guys who like being around each other and want to make great s–t.”

The song is out now, the soundtrack is out June 13, and the “Smurfs” movie is in theaters July 18!