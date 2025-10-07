Sara Bareilles Is Married!

She finally has a good reason to write a “Love Song!”

Sara Bareilles has gotten married to actor Joe Tippett!

The singer and actress posted on Instagram that “We did a big thing,” and shared photos of their special day.

Tippett starred on “Mare of Easttown” and the couple first met while working on the musical adaptation of “Waitress” in 2015. Bareilles wrote the score for the musical and later played the title role onstage.

The photos of the wedding are gorgeous – and their dog even dressed up for the occasion!

The couple got engaged in 2023. Congratulations to Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett!