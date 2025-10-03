Diddy Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, was sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison.

Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence just moments ago after an hours-long court hearing in New York.

The music mogul was convicted in July of flying people across state lines for drug-fueled marathon sexual encounters. He was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Combs was sentenced under the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport someone across state lines for the purpose of prostitution or other illegal sex acts.

Prosecutors had asked for an 11-year sentence, while Combs’ defense attorneys had asked for around 14 months, roughly the time he’s already served.

Combs wrote a letter to the judge last night, saying he had been reborn and was a new man after realizing that he was “broken to my core.” He wrote that after a year in jail, free of drugs and alcohol, he can see how rotten he had become before his arrest.

Combs also spoke in court today. He thanked the jury, apologized to his family and to the victims, and told the judge that he doesn’t take his conviction lightly. He said: “I know the prosecution wants you to make an example of me. I just want you to think of making an example of what a person can do if they get another chance. If you give me another chance, I won’t let you down. And the evidence of that is those beautiful children that got up there and spoke for me.”

Combs said he had learned his lesson.” I have nobody to blame but myself. I know I’ll never put my hands on another person again. I know that I have learned my lesson. And I take full accountability and responsibility,” Combs said.

One issue the prosecutor raised during the sentencing are some speaking engagements that Combs was scheduled to appear at next week. They allege that’s proof he does not take his conviction seriously, with prosecutor Christy Slavik claiming “That is the height of hubris.”

Combs addressed that in court, stating his desire to tell his story and change others’ lives is not an effort to reduce his sentence. “This story is real. This story is tragic… I don’t have nothing else,” he said.

Ultimately, the judge said a lengthy sentence was needed for deterrence and that he was not convinced that if Combs is released, these crimes won’t happen again.