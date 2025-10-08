Happy 40th to Bruno Mars!

Bruno Mars is celebrating a BIG birthday today – he’s 40!

Peter Gene Hernandez (that’s his real name!) was born October 8, 1985 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

We know a lot about his music – he has hits like “Nothin’ on You,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” and “Uptown Funk” – but you might not know a lot about the man himself!

Well, then here you go – 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Bruno Mars!

He was a young Elvis impersonator! Mars started performing with his family’s band at age 4, and became known for his onstage impersonation of Presley. He even performed in the halftime show of the 1990 Aloha Bowl as the King of Rock! He had an early taste of fame! He appeared in the 1992 film “Honeymoon in Vegas” and was a guest on “The Arsenio Hall Show” when he was just 6 years old! He lived in poverty. His parents divorced when he was 12, and he lived in the “slums of Hawaii” in a car, on rooftops, and in a closed bird zoo where his father used to work. Mars was also influenced by the King of Pop. In high school, he did Michael Jackson impersonations for $75 a performance. Before he was a pop star, Mars was a music producer and writer. He penned songs for Adam Levine and Brandy, and said that his first big hit he helped write was “Right Round” by Flo Rida.

There you go, 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Bruno Mars! Happy 40th birthday!