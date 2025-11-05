Rock Hall of Fame Induction This Weekend

This weekend, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will officially welcome the 2025 class of inductees!

The nominees span multiple generations and genres, showcasing the power of musical creativity, and their lasting impact on the sound of popular music! They are the ones who broke the rules and reshaped pop culture.

Here are this year’s inductees:

Performer Category

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

Musical Excellence Award

Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Lenny Waronker

The Induction will be Saturday, November 8 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will stream live on Disney+ and will be available on Hulu the next day. A special will air on ABC on a later date.

Confirmed presenters/performers include Elton John, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots, Missy Elliott, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Iggy Pop, Flea, David Letterman, Chappell Roan, The Killers, Jim Carrey, Janelle Monáe, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavigne, Donald Glover, En Vogue, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Jerry Cantrell (Soundgarden), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Teddy Swims, and RAYE.

We are already anticipating several awesome collaborations and pairings. For instance, Twenty One Pilots has confirmed they’ll perform “Seven Nation Army” in a tribute to The White Stripes.

We can’t wait!