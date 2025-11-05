with Chris Cruise


Kevin Jonas Stepping Out Solo

Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers performs at the Prudential Center in Newark Wednesday evening, December 6, 2023.

Kevin Jonas is celebrating his 38th birthday today and feeling ready to go solo!

The oldest Jonas Brother has announced he will release his debut solo single “Changing” on November 20.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

The new song comes out November 20.

It marks Kevin’s first solo venture, unlike his two younger brothers, Nick and Joe, who have already had solo success.

The Jonas Brothers are in the middle of their All-American Rejects Tour, set to wrap December 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

When Kevin Jonas is not making music or performing, he’s a husband and father of two. He also founded a construction company and owns an influencer marketing company!

Happy 38th birthday to Kevin Jonas, and we can’t wait to hear the new song!

