Not a Maybe, She’s Having a Baby!

Carly Rae Jepsen is crossing off some major milestones in just a couple months’ time!

First, she married her husband Cole Marsden Greif-Neill on October 4th.

Now, just one month later, she’s announced she’s pregnant with her first child!

And, Jepsen will be celebrating her 40th birthday later this month, on November 21!

Whew! That’s a lot of big moments in a relatively short timeframe.

Jepsen has shared the moments on her Instagram, first, the wedding news with the sweet caption: “Husband. That feels good to say.”

Then, just a couple weeks later, Jepsen shared the post announcing her pregnancy with this caption: “Oh hi baby.”