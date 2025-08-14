The Five Biggest Takeaways from Taylor Swift’s Podcast Appearance

OK, Swifties, have you listened yet?

Taylor Swift made her very first podcast appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The podcast is over two hours long and FULL of great T. Swift moments. Here are our FIVE favorite takeaways:

#1 She recounts the story of getting her music back and owning her masters – and details what a huge moment it was in her life. She said she sent her mom and brother to Shamrock Capitol, who had purchased her music. She learned she was getting her music back when she was at Travis’ house in Kansas City – and said both of them cried.

#2 She playfully teased Travis that he used his podcast as his personal dating app – and couldn’t believe he was miffed that he didn’t get to meet her at the Kansas City Eras Tour stop, when he didn’t even try to arrange anything with her management! She said she thought he might be crazy, but turned out he was a good kind of crazy.

#3 She admitted that she knew absolutely nothing about football when she first started dating Travis. She even asked him what it was like to be on the field with his brother at the Super Bowl, not knowing that they both play offense and are never on the field at the same time. She said she has learned a lot since, and even celebrated the recent NFL draft by running and screaming through the house!

#4 She is a devoted daughter who helped her dad Scott recover from quintuple bypass surgery. Swift revealed she moved in with him and put together a shower chair and walker to help him with his recovery.

#5 She has hobbies! She is on a major sourdough kick, making all kinds of varieties of bread. She has gifted loaves to all of her friends and is currently working on a sourdough with rainbow sprinkles for Jason’s daughters.

PLUS, we now know that her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” will be released October 3. The cover has been revealed, along with the track list.

If you haven’t listened or watched the podcast yet, we’ve included it here!