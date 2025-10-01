‘NSync Celebrates 30th Anniversary

‘NSync got together 30 years ago today!

The band officially came together as a group of five on October 1, 1995, when Lance Bass joined Justin Timberlake, J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick. Their first concert was a mere three weeks later, on October 22, 1995, at Walt Disney World!

The guys shared an anniversary post on their Instagram account with this caption: “30 years. October 1, 1995 feels like yesterday… and somehow a lifetime ago. Five guys chasing a dream turned into something bigger than we ever imagined. The music. The shows. The memories. An unbreakable bond: with each other, and with all of you. Through every high and low, your love has carried us. Forever grateful.”

Lance Bass is really excited to celebrate 30 years of ‘NSync. He’s planning an Instagram livestream at 8pm ET/5pm PT TONIGHT! He said there would be giveaways, trivia, behind-the-scenes stories, and surprise appearances from “maybe some of the boys!”

‘NSync were together from 1995 through 2004. They reunited for some projects in 2023 and 2024, and were rumored to have been working on a new stadium tour, but Timberlake revealed this summer he had been battling Lyme disease during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

So, while it may be awhile before we see ‘NSync on stage together again, we can all celebrate the musical memories!