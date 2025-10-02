with Chris Cruise


U2 To Be Honored With Prestigious Award

Members of the musical group U2. (Left to Right) the Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. are photographed in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, 2000.

U2 is not only known as a hugely successful rock band – they’re also known for their work on human rights and social justice causes.

No surprise, then, that U2 has been selected at the recipient of the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize.

The prestigious award is given each year to an artist who best exemplifies the spirit of the folk music legend by speaking out for those less fortunate and advocating for social change.

“U2 embodies the mission of the Woody Guthrie Prize, using music to confront injustice and inspire action,” said Cady Shaw, Senior Director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “By presenting the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize to U2, we honor a legacy of music that continues to challenge who we are and connect us the world over.”

U2 has raised money for HIV/AIDS relief, poverty relief, Hurricane Katrina recovery, music education, and Covid relief efforts, to name just a few.

U2 frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge will accept the award on October 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

