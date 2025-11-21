with Chris Cruise


Ed Sheeran Says This Is The Best Thing He’s Done

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran talks to the media before the start of game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

If you’ve ever thought Ed Sheeran would be a cool bloke to hang out with – you gotta watch this!

“One Shot with Ed Sheeran” is out on Netflix today. It’s shot in one take, with cameras following him around New York City. He talks to fans, snaps some selfies, sings on the subway, and so much more!

It’s an interesting kind of music special – and who knows, it might spark some other artists to follow suit!

Sheeran said it was “By far the best thing I’ve been involved with in my career.” That’s a pretty strong endorsement!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“One Shot with Ed Sheeran” is streaming now on Netflix!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Now We Can Finally Find Out What Happened To Joey Tribbiani

Entertainment News

We Met Anna and Elsa 12 Years Ago Today

Entertainment News

Music Runs in the Family for Kesha

Entertainment News

Eminem Brings Jack White To Detroit

More Stories

Get the Gilmore Girls Soundtrack

Adele the Actress

The First Trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’…

Sixty Years of Michael Jackson’s Music

1 of 181