Ed Sheeran Says This Is The Best Thing He’s Done

If you’ve ever thought Ed Sheeran would be a cool bloke to hang out with – you gotta watch this!

“One Shot with Ed Sheeran” is out on Netflix today. It’s shot in one take, with cameras following him around New York City. He talks to fans, snaps some selfies, sings on the subway, and so much more!

It’s an interesting kind of music special – and who knows, it might spark some other artists to follow suit!

Sheeran said it was “By far the best thing I’ve been involved with in my career.” That’s a pretty strong endorsement!

“One Shot with Ed Sheeran” is streaming now on Netflix!