Mariah Carey Declares ‘It’s Time!’ For Christmas Cheer

Halloween is over, so naturally, it’s time to bring on the holidays!

The “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, shared a fun video over the weekend on her Instagram. She’s dressed as an angel and declares “It’s time” for the holidays but meets some resistance from an elf, played by Billy Eichner.

She discovers her Sephora bags are empty – emphasizing the new partnership with the beauty retailer – and then belts out one of her high notes, freezing the elf and transforming him into a snowman!

And of course, her song “All I Want For Christmas” wraps the whole thing with a nice neat bow! Check it out!