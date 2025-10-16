with Chris Cruise


No, Sheryl Crow Does Not Want To Marry You

Sheryl Crow
June 8, 2018; Manchester, TN, USA; Sheryl Crow performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Online scams are running rampant these days… but this one really takes the cake!

Music superstar Sheryl Crow’s team said they were forced to post a warning to fans after receiving a number of posts from men who thought they were messaging with Sheryl – and a few even thought they were going to marry her! Several were even convinced to send money to Sheryl. Heads up, she has sold 50 million albums worldwide and a quick Google search reveals her net worth at $70 million, so no, Sheryl Crow does not need money from Roger in Arkansas or Lenny in Idaho!

Sheryl’s team points out that THEY are the ones who do all the posting for Sheryl – she doesn’t actually go on Facebook or Instagram and post herself. They encourage fans to just please enjoy her music as that’s what it’s all about, anyway!

There are several ways to identify scams so you don’t become a victim. One resource is stampoutscams.org – there’s even an advanced search tool so you can make your queries directly to see if something is a scam!

In the meantime, let’s soak up the sun and enjoy some Sheryl Crow MUSIC!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Kevin Federline Sounds the Alarm on Britney Spears

Entertainment News

MTV Shutting Down? What’s REALLY Going On

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift To Release Eras Tour Docuseries

Entertainment News

Friends Remember Diane Keaton

More Stories

No Doubt To Reunite At The Sphere

Happy 40th to Bruno Mars!

Sara Bareilles Is Married!

Diddy Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

1 of 176