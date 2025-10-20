Happy Birthday, Snoop Dogg!

Snoop Dogg, the rapper, singer, producer, actor, Olympic commentator, cookbook author, game show host, winemaker, coach on “The Voice,” and so much more, is celebrating a birthday today! He is 54 today.

You know his music and you may even know about some of the other ventures mentioned above, but in honor of his 54th birthday, here’s 5 Things You May Not Know About Snoop Dogg!

His real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. As a boy, he loved the Snoopy cartoon and his mother started calling him by the nickname Snoopy. It stuck – and now he’s widely known as Snoop Dogg. Snoop has been married to his high school sweetheart, Shante Taylor, since 1997. They split briefly but reconciled and renewed their vows. He is a father of four and has seven grandchildren. In addition to his rap music, he has also released a reggae album and a gospel music album. Speaking of gospel, Snoop was raised Baptist but at various points in his life, he has been a member of the Nation of Islam, the Rastafarian movement, and is now a born-again Christian. He has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards – but has never won!

There you have it – 5 Things You May Not Know About Snoop Dogg! To help celebrate his 54th, here’s a Throwback 2K favorite!