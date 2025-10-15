Kevin Federline Sounds the Alarm on Britney Spears

Kevin Federline writes in his new memoir that the “clock is ticking” when it comes to Britney Spears – and he’s worried about her.

Excerpts from his new book, “You Thought You Knew,” have been released and Federline talked with “Entertainment Tonight” in a new interview.

The two were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons together, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Federline would have unique insight into life and career of the pop star. She was placed under the controversial conservatorship in 2008, just after their divorce. Federline has had full legal and physical custody of their sons since 2008.

Among the revelations we’ve seen so far:

Federline writes in the book that “The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible. It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

He alleges their sons elected to stop spending time with their mom, writing “They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

He claimed she cheated on him with one of her backup dancers – a woman – while they were on tour in Amsterdam.

He said the night before their wedding, she called ex Justin Timberlake to say her “piece” and put closure on the relationship once and for all.

Federline responded to fan accusations that he’s choosing now to speak out only to make money, now that Spears’ child support payments have ended. You can see his response here in the “Entertainment Tonight” video.

He also addressed the end of Spears’ conservatorship. “All those people who put so much effort into that, should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”

A representative for Spears released a statement after the excerpts were released. “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me],” the statement reads.

“You Thought You Knew” will be released October 21.