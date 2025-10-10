No Doubt To Reunite At The Sphere

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt are reuniting for a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas!

The group, which includes Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, will perform six shows on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16 in 2026.

Stefani said in a statement: “The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

No Doubt last performed in 2024 at Coachella, their first time on stage together since 2015.

The Sphere booking will be the first time that a female-fronted group will headline the venue. Previous headliners include U2, the Eagles, and Backstreet Boys.

Presale begins on Oct. 15 and general onsale starts Oct. 17. More details HERE!