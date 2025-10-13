Friends Remember Diane Keaton

Beloved actress and filmmaker Diane Keaton died over the weekend at age 79, shocking fans and celebrity friends alike.

Multiple outlets reported that The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Keaton’s home after a call for medical assistance Saturday morning and later transported a person to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Keaton did not say how she died.

The news left many of her co-stars heartbroken. She was known for films like “Annie Hall,” “Father of the Bride,” “The Godfather” trilogy, “Something’s Gotta Give,” and many more.

Her co-star in the “Father of the Bride” films, Steve Martin, posted a couple of remembrances to Instagram. One dates way back to 1964!

The other is a short but simple example of the friendship they shared with Martin Short.

Actor Al Pacino dated Keaton on-and-off from 1971 to 1987. According to “The Daily Mail,” Keaton gave Pacino an ultimatum: marry me or lose me, and Pacino chose the latter. A Pacino source told the Mail that “Looking back, Al admits the love of his life was Diane, who he’s always called ‘an amazing woman. I know he will forever regret he didn’t make his move when he had the chance.”

Woody Allen, who worked with Keaton on “Annie Hall” and many other projects, wrote an essay about the late actress in the “Free Press.” Allen wrote in part, “Unlike anyone the planet has experienced or is unlikely to ever see again, her face and laugh illuminated any space she entered.” You can read the essay in its entirety here.

Actress Goldie Hawn starred with Keaton in the “First Wives Club” and posted on Instagram that we weren’t ready to lose her.

A friend of Keaton’s told People Magazine that “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

Keaton is survived by two children, Dexter and Duke Keaton.