Nick Jonas to play this hard rocker in new biopic

Nick Jonas will have to spend a lot of time in makeup for his new acting gig!

Rolling Stone just reported that Jonas will play Paul Stanley in an upcoming biopic about the hard-rock band Kiss, titled “Shout It Out Loud.”

Jonas will also provide vocals on Kiss songs in the movie.

Stanley and Gene Simmons are co-producing the biopic.

We haven’t heard about any other casting news yet – and Jonas did not have any comment about the casting report.

Kiss’ manager Doc McGhee previously said the biopic would be about the first four years of Kiss.

No word on when it will start filming, but it may be after the Jonas Brothers wrap up their 20th anniversary Living the Dream Tour in November.