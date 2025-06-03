Mariah Carey Teases New Music
Mariah Carey may be getting ready to drop a new album – and soon!
She dropped a couple of video teasers on her Instagram account. In the first video, Carey is in a car with the radio playing. She switches it to a track titled “T:D_MC16.mp3″ and then goes to the car’s license plate, MC16. The caption reads “What’s your type?”
View this post on Instagram
Her last album was her 15th album in 2018 – so if she’s teasing a new album, this would be her 16th overall and her first in 7 years!
The second video shows Carey in the car again – this time the camera is outside and you can hear the music playing inside the car. It cuts to the words “Friday June 6.”
View this post on Instagram
Carey’s latest post is a picture of her wearing a tank top with the words “Type: Dangerous” on it.
View this post on Instagram
So, it appears we could be in for new music from Miss Mariah Carey! Stay tuned!