Demi Lovato Announces New Tour

Demi Lovato is excited to hit the road!

She announced her new It’s Not That Deep Tour, which will kick off in April 2026 and hit 23 cities in the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up at the end of May.

The “Heart Attack” singer posted on Instagram: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with you and dance to these songs together night after night. AND we are so lucky to have the insanely talented @adelajergova joining us!! an absolute star that is going to blow your mind. This is gonna be so much fun, i can’t even contain it… SEE YOU SO SOON.”

The new tour is in support of her new album of the same name. Critics have praised it as being one of her best efforts yet, with singles like “Fast” and “Kiss.”

Lovato married her husband, Jordan Lutes, on May 25 of this year.

