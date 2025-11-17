Eminem Brings Jack White To Detroit

Eminem is a proud native of Detroit- and he’s bringing some star power to his hometown!

Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg are producing the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving game halftime show. The headliner will Jack White, new inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with his band The White Stripes.

Fans are wondering if Eminem will also perform, but so far, there’s been no announcement or confirmation. At this point, his involvement is behind the scenes.

Also appearing at the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game, another Detroit native, CeCe Winans, will perform the national anthem.

The Lions vs. the Packers will air nationally on Fox at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 27.