Meet the New Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

It looks like Disney’s new live-action “Tangled” is a go!

Disney just announced the actors who will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the remake of the 2010 animated film, starring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

Teagan Croft is an Australian actress who is known for the “Titans” series on HBO Max. Milo Manheim is the son of actress Camryn Manheim and appeared in the Disney Channel’s “Zombies.”

There were reports in October that Scarlett Johansson was in talks to star as Mother Gothel.

