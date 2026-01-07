with Chris Cruise


Meet the New Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

"Tangled" From Disney.com
"Tangled" From Disney.com

It looks like Disney’s new live-action “Tangled” is a go!

Disney just announced the actors who will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the remake of the 2010 animated film, starring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

Teagan Croft is an Australian actress who is known for the “Titans” series on HBO Max. Milo Manheim is the son of actress Camryn Manheim and appeared in the Disney Channel’s “Zombies.”

There were reports in October that Scarlett Johansson was in talks to star as Mother Gothel.

We’ll keep you posted on a possible release date!

