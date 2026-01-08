with Chris Cruise


Bruno Mars To Get Romantic On New World Tour

Apr 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Bruno Mars from Silk Sonic performs during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Bruno Mars just announced his first worldwide stadium tour!

The “Just the Way You Are” singer announced The Romantic Tour with special guests Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, Victoria Monét, RAYE, and Leon Thomas.

The new tour is in conjunction with his new album, The Romantic, out February 27.

The new tour will kick off April 10 in Las Vegas and hit several cities in the U.S. before going overseas. He’ll come back to the U.S. and Canada with the final show set for October 14 in Vancouver.

In addition to his new album and tour, Mars has another reason to celebrate 2026: he’s nominated for three Grammys! He’s up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “APT.” with Rosé.

Get more info on tour dates and tickets here! 

