The Best Song of the Century… So Far

Rolling Stone, the magazine known for its coverage of music, politics, entertainment, and provocative photos, is out with a list of “The 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far.”

Being that we are Throwback 2K, this is right in our wheelhouse! Plus, we always get a little reflective this time of year, so we had to check it out. There’s a lot to love about this list – and maybe a couple picks that had us scratching our heads?

It’s worth looking at the whole thing HERE, but spoiler alert, we’re highlighting the Top Ten. See if you’re surprised by the list!

10. “Thinkin Bout You” by Frank Ocean

9. “Toxic” by Britney Spears

8. “Idioteque” by Radiohead

7. “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar

6. “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn

5. “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift

4. “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

3. “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce feat. Jay Z

2. “Maps” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

And #1… “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliott. Rolling Stone said “It was a nonstop freak manifesto that made the musical future sound limitless. And after more than two decades, “Get Ur Freak On” still sounds like the future — everything vibrant and inventive and cool about 21st-century pop is in here somewhere.”

So what do you think? What’s YOUR top song of the 2000s???