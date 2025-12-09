with Chris Cruise


How To Watch Christina Aguilera Perform At The Eiffel Tower

Feb 24, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Christina Aguilera performs Ave Maria to close the memorial to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Christina Aguilera is treating her fans to early Christmas present!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her holiday album, “My Kind of Christmas,” Aguilera performed a special concert atop the Eiffel Tower, and that concert film will be theaters soon!

“Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris” will be in theaters on December 14 and 21.

A news release states that it’s “a dazzling live celebration marking the 25th anniversary of global superstar Christina Aguilera’s beloved holiday album My Kind of Christmas – culminating in an unforgettable visual spectacular; channeling fantasy, grandeur, and theatrical wonder.”

Aguilera told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show that it was “magical,” despite the fact that she’s afraid of heights! “I am terrified of heights,” Aguilera said. “I don’t even do Ferris wheels because I’m so afraid of heights. It’s like I’ll do a coaster, but like don’t put me still above up in the air looking down.”

You can get tickets to the concert film HERE! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Happy Birthday to Ingrid Michaelson

Entertainment News

Watch Will Ferrell’s Sons Recreate His “Elf” Scene

Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus Is Engaged! The Boy, The Bling, The Big Romance!

Entertainment News

‘Star Search’ Is Coming Back!

More Stories

Happy Birthday to Miley Cyrus

Ed Sheeran Says This Is The Best Thing He’s Done

Now We Can Finally Find Out What Happened To Joey Tribbiani

We Met Anna and Elsa 12 Years Ago Today

1 of 183