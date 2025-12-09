How To Watch Christina Aguilera Perform At The Eiffel Tower

Christina Aguilera is treating her fans to early Christmas present!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her holiday album, “My Kind of Christmas,” Aguilera performed a special concert atop the Eiffel Tower, and that concert film will be theaters soon!

“Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris” will be in theaters on December 14 and 21.

A news release states that it’s “a dazzling live celebration marking the 25th anniversary of global superstar Christina Aguilera’s beloved holiday album My Kind of Christmas – culminating in an unforgettable visual spectacular; channeling fantasy, grandeur, and theatrical wonder.”

Aguilera told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show that it was “magical,” despite the fact that she’s afraid of heights! “I am terrified of heights,” Aguilera said. “I don’t even do Ferris wheels because I’m so afraid of heights. It’s like I’ll do a coaster, but like don’t put me still above up in the air looking down.”

You can get tickets to the concert film HERE!