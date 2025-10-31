Happy Halloween, Throwback 2K!

The spooky holiday is on a Friday this year, which means many more people may be celebrating!

The Nation Retail Federation said Halloween spending was expected to reach a record $13.1 billion this year.

About 73% of consumers planned to celebrate the holiday, most by giving out candy (66%). Just over half planned to dress up in a costume (51%) and decorate their house or yard (51%).

If you’re wondering who you might encounter at your door trick-or-treating tonight, well, the NRF has some insight on that, too!

For kids, the most popular costumes this year are:

Spider-Man Princess Witch Ghost Superhero Batman Superman Wednesday Addams KPop Demon Hunter Vampire

For adults, the most popular costumes are:

Witch Vampire Pirate Cat/Batman Superman Ghost Addams Family Zombie Princess Star Wars

If you’re wondering about favorite candy purchases, check out this list of favorite Halloween candy by state!

However you’re celebrating tonight, HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Throwback 2K!