Happy Halloween!
The candy, costumes, and FUN by the numbers
Happy Halloween, Throwback 2K!
The spooky holiday is on a Friday this year, which means many more people may be celebrating!
The Nation Retail Federation said Halloween spending was expected to reach a record $13.1 billion this year.
About 73% of consumers planned to celebrate the holiday, most by giving out candy (66%). Just over half planned to dress up in a costume (51%) and decorate their house or yard (51%).
If you’re wondering who you might encounter at your door trick-or-treating tonight, well, the NRF has some insight on that, too!
For kids, the most popular costumes this year are:
- Spider-Man
- Princess
- Witch
- Ghost
- Superhero
- Batman
- Superman
- Wednesday Addams
- KPop Demon Hunter
- Vampire
For adults, the most popular costumes are:
- Witch
- Vampire
- Pirate
- Cat/Batman
- Superman
- Ghost
- Addams Family
- Zombie
- Princess
- Star Wars
If you’re wondering about favorite candy purchases, check out this list of favorite Halloween candy by state!
However you’re celebrating tonight, HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Throwback 2K!