Let’s Toast to the Birthday Girl, Beyonce!

Beyonce just did something very special to celebrate her 43rd birthday today!

She released a new brand of whisky – and so far, it’s getting rave reviews!

SirDavis American Whisky launched for pre-orders on August 20th but it officially hits liquor store shelves today.

The whisky is named after her great-grandfather Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner during the Prohibition era.

Now, if whisky is your thing, here’s why Beyonce’s blend stands out: it has a mash bill of 51% rye and 49% melted barley, with a secondary maturation process in sherry casks.

It’s already earned awards, including Platinum and Best in Class at the 2023 SIP Awards.

So, Beyonce has done it again – even outside of music, she has the golden touch!