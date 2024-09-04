with Chris Cruise


Let’s Toast to the Birthday Girl, Beyonce!

Beyonce
Beyonce won at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2010, in Los Angeles, California.

Beyonce just did something very special to celebrate her 43rd birthday today!

She released a new brand of whisky – and so far, it’s getting rave reviews!

SirDavis American Whisky launched for pre-orders on August 20th but it officially hits liquor store shelves today.

The whisky is named after her great-grandfather Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner during the Prohibition era.

Now, if whisky is your thing, here’s why Beyonce’s blend stands out: it has a mash bill of 51% rye and 49% melted barley, with a secondary maturation process in sherry casks.

It’s already earned awards, including Platinum and Best in Class at the 2023 SIP Awards.

So, Beyonce has done it again – even outside of music, she has the golden touch!

 

