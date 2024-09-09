Eminem Could Have A Very Big VMA Night

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are this Wednesday, September 11th, and it could be a very big night for Eminem!

We’ve learned he will open the show by performing songs from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady.

He is also nominated for eight VMAs, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Summer for “Houdini.”

If he wins just one of the eight, he will surpass Peter Gabriel as the most decorated male artist in VMA history.

This year’s show will also feature performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, LL Cool J, and Shawn Mendes. Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award. Megan Thee Stallion will host.

Catch the VMAs this Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.