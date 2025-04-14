Katy Perry goes to space and back

She did it!

Katy Perry was part of the first all-female flight crew to go to space!

The Blue Origin Flight NS-31 took off from West Texas earlier this morning, traveling to the very edge of space to experience weightlessness, before returning to Earth. The entire trip lasted about eight minutes.

Katy Perry said afterward of the experience, “I feel super connected to love.” She brought a daisy with her on the flight, in honor of her young daughter, Daisy. She also sang the song “What a Wonderful World” when on the flight. She said that despite selling millions of records, the space flight ranks second in important events in her life, with the first becoming a mom.

Perry was joined by journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

King shared lots of images and video on her Instagram – check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

You can watch Blue Origin coverage of the flight here!