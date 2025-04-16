Selena Gomez Named Woman of the Year

Selena Gomez is having a moment right now… with her hit show on Hulu, “Only Murders in the Building,” a new album “I Said I Love You First,” and oh yes, a fiance who collaborated with her on the album!

Now comes word that Gomez will receive the 2025 Woman of the Year award at the annual Billboard Latin Women in Music event. It’s awarded annually to a female artist who has demonstrated exceptional success, leadership, and cultural influence in the music industry and beyond.

Gomez has had numerous successes not only in music but also on television. In the 2000s, she had a recurring role on “Hannah Montana,” starred on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” and also appeared in several Disney movies. She also starred in the 2010 movie “Beezus and Ramona.”

The two-hour TV special, held in Miami, will air April 24 exclusively on Telemundo.