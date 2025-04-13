Katy Perry’s Going To Space

Katy Perry is getting ready to blast off tomorrow!

Perry shared a picture of her NS-31 crew on Instagram Saturday, marking International Day of Human Space Flight.

Perry is part of Jeff Bezos’ space exploration company Blue Origin’s first all-women flight crew. The “Firework” singer will no doubt see fireworks as New Shepard, Blue Origin’s reusable, suborbital rocket system, blasts off at 7 a.m. CT Monday from Launch Site One in West Texas.

The flight will last about 10 minutes, as the rocket carries Perry and her group more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) into the sky to experience a few minutes of weightlessness, before they descend.

Perry will be joined by “CBS Mornings‘” Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, entrepreneur/film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ fiance.

Perry has previously said of the mission: “If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you … Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child.”

After her time in outer space, Perry kick off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City on April 23.

You can watch the blast-off Monday morning at 7 a.m. CT HERE.