Pink's Sweet Spring Break

Pink
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist P!nk performs “Wild Hearts Can’t be Broken” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Pink is soaking up all the family time!

She shared several pictures to her Instagram of the family’s travels to California, which included a stop at a Dodgers baseball game, Disneyland, and skiing at Mammoth Mountain!

 

Pink shares her two children, Willow and Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.

She wrapped up the post by writing: “Feels good to be outside acting like a kid. Nature cures my ails and so does poetry. Been writing a lot of that.”

She’s no doubt enjoying the downtime after wrapping her hugely successful Summer Carnival Tour in November.

 

