Pink’s Sweet Spring Break
Pink is soaking up all the family time!
She shared several pictures to her Instagram of the family’s travels to California, which included a stop at a Dodgers baseball game, Disneyland, and skiing at Mammoth Mountain!
Pink shares her two children, Willow and Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.
She wrapped up the post by writing: “Feels good to be outside acting like a kid. Nature cures my ails and so does poetry. Been writing a lot of that.”
She’s no doubt enjoying the downtime after wrapping her hugely successful Summer Carnival Tour in November.