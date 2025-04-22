Rock Hall Inductees To Be Announced In New Way

Well, this is a different way of doing things!

The 2025 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be announced live this Sunday, April 27… on “American Idol!”

Host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the musicians receiving the honor.

Nominees include Mariah Carey, Phish, Outkast, Oasis, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, and Maná.

Each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 2000 or earlier.

This is the second nomination for several artists: Oasis, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, White Stripes, and Joy Divison/New Order.

Mariah Carey told the Associated Press last month: “That’s a huge honor. I don’t know if I’m going to win it, so I don’t want to get too excited about it. So, I just want to say that, again, it’s a huge honor and I guess I didn’t expect it.”

Big Boi, who makes up the hip-hop group Outkast with Andre 3000, said: “It’s like the last Infinity Stone in my Thanos glove. We never imagined this when we started out. When you hear Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you think of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Who. Being mentioned alongside names like that — people who shaped the sound of generations — that’s not something we ever expected.”

By contrast, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher does not seem thrilled by the nomination. He told “The Sunday Times” that the Rock Hall doesn’t really reflect rock and roll: “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and [expletive] off. It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks.”

Well then! We will see who gets in on Sunday during “American Idol.” Also that night, the top 14 contestants on the show will perform songs by previous Rock Hall inductees.