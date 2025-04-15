Oops… I Did It Again 25th Anniversary

“Oops!… I Did It Again,” Britney Spears’ highly successful second album, is about to turn 25!

It was released in May 2000 and has sold over 20 million copies.

To celebrate, Spears will release a deluxe expanded edition of the album on May 16. There will be digital and vinyl versions, featuring the complete original album plus 10 bonus tracks including new remixes.

The vinyl also comes with a 20-page booklet featuring photos of Spears making the album.

You can pre-order right now through your favorite streamer or music store or on Amazon.