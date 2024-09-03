with Chris Cruise


Elton John Reveals He’s Nearly Blind In One Eye

Elton John
Elton John plays the KFC Yum Center for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour., Oct. 23, 2018.

Elton John has just shared a startling update on his health with fans.

In a post on social media, the musician revealed that he has been battling a severe eye infection that’s left him with limited vision.

This is not the first health battle he’s fought this year. He had knee replacement surgery in January, forcing him to miss the Emmy Awards where he became an EGOT winner.

John will also soon premiere his bio-documentary, “Elton John: Never Too Late,” at the Toronto International Film Festival. The doc was directed by R.J. Cutler and his husband, David Furnish.

