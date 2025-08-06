with Chris Cruise


Lady Gaga Sings and Acts in ‘Wednesday’

Lady Gaga
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lady Gaga at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Lady Gaga is not only going to guest-star in “Wednesday” season 2, she’s also releasing a new song that will be in the show!

Netflix had already confirmed that Gaga would be in season 2 of the popular show. The first episodes started streaming today, with the next batch coming on September 3rd. Those episodes are expected to include Gaga and her new song, due out next month, titled “Dead Dance.”

Netflix revealed that Gaga will play the part of Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore who crosses paths with Wednesday.

Gaga posted a picture with Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, back in June.

Gaga does have a history with the show. During the first season of “Wednesday,” a dance scene set to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” went viral. Many fans on TikTok swapped out the “Goo Goo Muck” audio with Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary.” Gaga even got in on it herself, posting her own dance video to TikTok!

@ladygaga BLOODY WEDNESDAY #fyp ♬ original sound – Paul

So, Gaga fans, put September 3rd on your calendar – that’s when we expect to see Gaga’s episodes AND hear her new song!

