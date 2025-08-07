UPDATE: Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Has Died

JUST IN: Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died at age 48 after a three-year battle with cancer.

A rep for the family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Blackstock was a talent manager and his former stepmother was country great Reba McEntire.

Blackstock leaves behind four children, River and Remington with Clarkson, and Savannah and Seth from a previous marriage. He also had one grandson.

Last night, Clarkson postponed her Vegas residency, explaining that her children’s father was ill and she needed to be with them.

EARLIER:

For the second time this summer, Kelly Clarkson has postponed show dates for her Las Vegas residency.

The American Idol winner and talk-show host posted on Instagram that all of her remaining August dates would be postponed due to family reasons.

Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock for seven years and they have two children together, River, 10, and Remington, 8. They split in 2020.

She did not reveal the nature of Blackstock’s illness.

This is the second time Clarkson has postponed her Vegas residency. In July, she canceled the first two shows, explaining that rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice.