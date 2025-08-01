Miley Cyrus Wants To Mark 20 Years of Hannah Montana In A Big Way

Miley Cyrus has big plans to celebrate her alter ego, Hannah Montana!

Cyrus recently sat down for an interview with SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio and noted that next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the TV show’s debut on the Disney Channel. “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me,” Cyrus said.

“Hannah Montana” aired for four seasons between March 2006 and January 2011. Cyrus played Miley Stewart, an average teenager, who just happened to also be the teenage pop star Hannah Montana. She lived “the best of both worlds,” as stated in the theme song!

Cyrus also reflected on her mixed feelings about Hannah Montana, and explained she’d come to terms with the popularity of the character. “It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that,” Cyrus shared.

So, what is in the works? We aren’t sure yet, but we are looking forward to it!