Favorite 2000s Sitcom Gets Reboot

Sacred Heart Hospital is back – along with Turk, J.D., Elliott, and Nurse Carla!

ABC has announced that “Scrubs” will return to the network for a reboot! We don’t know an exact airdate yet, but ABC said it will air during the 2025-26 broadcast season.

“Scrubs” debuted on NBC in 2001. It moved to ABC for season 8 and was canceled after season 9 in 2010.

Original series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and Judy Reyes have all signed on.

The new season’s description said that J.D. and Turk will “scrub in together for the first time in a long time. Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Braff posted a little teaser on Instagram just before the official announcement came out.

We’ll be watching for a premiere date and we will let you know!