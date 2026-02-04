Facebook is 22 Today

The social media site we love and sometimes love to hate is celebrating 22 years of existence today!

Facebook started on February 4, 2004. Over the past 22 years, it’s become the most popular social media network in the world with 3 billion registered users.

You may spend minutes or hours on the site every day, but maybe you don’t know how it really started! Here’s 5 Facts About Facebook!

Founder Mark Zuckerberg first called it Facesmash in 2003. The original site at Harvard University used photos from online directories and asked people to pick who was ‘hotter.’ Zuckerberg actually faced explosion from Harvard over the site, but the charges were dropped. When Facebook actually launched on February 4, 2004, it was called TheFacebook, referring to student directories with photos and other information about each person. It was initially only available to Harvard students. The site started to catch on and by 2006, it was open to everyone with an email address who was at least 13 years old. In 2012, Facebook went public and purchased Instagram. It’s the 3rd most-visited website in the world!

Just for kicks, we found this old CBS News report from 2005 – the CBS Evening News’ first report on Facebook. Check it out!

