Kelly Clarkson to kick off ‘Today’ concert series

The “TODAY” show is about to mark a milestone – 30 years of summer concerts on Rockefeller Plaza!

The show plans to celebrate in a big way, with Kelly Clarkson kicking things off next week!

Clarkson will perform Tuesday, May 6, and we’re betting she will sing her new single “Where Have You Been.”

Other performers just announced include Ciara, Jonas Brothers, and Cynthia Erivo from “Wicked.”

The very first Rockefeller Plaza concert was Earth, Wind & Fire in 1995!

The concerts are open to anyone, but fans must register for fan passes on the “TODAY” website. That allows for priority access to the show. Fans can also join the general admission line the morning of each concert and hope there’s room to get in.

You can check out the full lineup and register for those fan passes HERE.