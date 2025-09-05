with Chris Cruise


Justin Bieber Releases Another New Album!

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Bieber is full of Swag!

He released Swag II overnight, his second album in less than two months! Swag came out in July and was his first new album in four years.

Swag II has 23 tracks, and includes songs titled “Better Man” and “Love Song.”

Bieber announced the new album with several Instagram posts, even apologizing for a bit of a delay with the rollout.

Billboard said Swag was more R&B-focused, while Swag II has a pop sound.

We’ve included one of the tracks below – see what you think!

 

