Two Pop-Punk Generations Team Up

Avril Lavigne defined pop-punk in the 2000s – but now she’s teamed up with somebody who first did it before she was even born!

Lavigne teamed up with Billy Idol for a new duet, “77.” The song is on Idol’s latest studio album, Dream Into It, which was released in April.

Lavigne had hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend” in the 2000s. Idol was known in the ’80s for songs like “White Wedding,” “Eyes Without a Face,” and “Rebel Yell.”

So it’s something of a pop-punk perfect match with the new song – and it’s getting some airplay on radio stations across the country.

The two talked about the song in a video on Idol’s Instagram, reflecting how it has some touches of the past and present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

Lavigne released her seventh album, Love Sux, in 2022. Check out Idol and Lavigne performing together on “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!”