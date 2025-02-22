Jessica Simpson’s Return To Music

Jessica Simpson is making music again!

She has announced her first album since 2009, Nashville Canyon, due out March 21. “Use My Heart Against Me” is the first single.

Simpson told People Magazine that “I got thrown a real twist of fate in the middle of making this record. My heart was completely broken. I had to continue to focus on the music. Thank God, I had Nashville. Having this creative outlet, it’s like your heart breaks and you go into a songwriting session — like going straight into therapy. I have always said it was cheesy when people said the music saved my life but it truly saved mine.”

Simpson is referencing her separation from husband Eric Johnson. Married for nearly 11 years, the two have three children together.

In the 2000s, Simpson was compared to the other young blonde singers Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. She had some moderate success with her music, but became more well-known thanks to the MTV reality series “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” with her then-husband, Nick Lachey. Simpson also starred as Daisy Duke in the movie “Dukes of Hazzard.”

During her interim from music, Simpson became a successful businesswoman, launching the Jessica Simpson Collection with lines of clothing, shoes, home products, fragrances, and more.

Take a listen to the new song and see what you think!