with Chris Cruise


Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

Rihanna
Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rihanna during the Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Happy birthday to the best-selling female recording artist of the 21st century!

Rihanna, or Robyn Fenty, is 37 today!

She’s not only a successful music artist, she’s a businesswoman, philanthropist, and mother.

Rihanna has many reasons to celebrate today, including Tuesday’s acquittal of her partner, A$AP Rocky. The rapper had been tried on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from a 2021 shooting incident with a former friend in Los Angeles. Rihanna attended the trial in support of her partner and the two embraced following the not guilty verdict.

Rihanna posted on a since-expired Instagram story following the verdict: “The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”

Today, in honor of Rihanna’s 37th birthday, here are the Top 7 Throwback 2K Rihanna Songs!

“Hate That I Love You” 2007

“Shut Up and Drive” 2007

“Don’t Stop The Music” 2007

“SOS” 2006

“Disturbia” 2008

“Love the Way You Lie” 2010

“Umbrella” 2007

Happy 37th birthday to Rihanna!

