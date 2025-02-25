‘TPIR’ Hits 10,000 Shows!

It was the staple show of your youth. It was what you watched every sick day home from school. You probably caught part of it during your summers off.

Of course, it’s “The Price Is Right!” The iconic game show is celebrating its 10,000th episode this weekend! That means the show has been on the air for more than five decades, since 1972.

So not only is it 10,000 episodes, but a total of 75,000 people have been “called on down” to contestants’ row. And more than $300 million has been given away in cash and prizes.

The show is gearing up for a big celebration – and will give away a “life-changing” cash prize for one lucky contestant.

This show is filled with nostalgia – we all have our favorite games, whether it’s Plinko or Hole in One or the mountain climber!

Be sure to watch Thursday morning as Drew Carey hosts the 10,000th episode of “The Price is Right” at 10 a.m. CT on CBS!

Here’s a couple of sneak peeks: