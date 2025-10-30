Everybody Still Loves Raymond!

The cast of one of our favorite early 2000s sitcoms, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” is going to reunite for a must-see TV special!

The show debuted 30 years ago in 1996 and aired for nine seasons through 2005. To mark the anniversary, CBS and Paramount+ will bring the cast and creators together for a reunion special on Monday, November 24.

Star Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal will host, with Brad Garett(Robert Barone), Patricia Heaton(Debra Barone), Monica Horan(Amy Barone), and Madylin and Sullivan Sweeten(Ally and Michael Barone), also appearing.

The special will pay tribute to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who so lovingly and hilariously portrayed Ray’s parents on the show. Boyle died in 2006, and Roberts passed in 2016.

The reunion promises to share cast memories from behind-the-scenes, outtakes, and the on-set dynamic.

“Everybody Loves Raymond” won 15 Emmy Awards during its nine seasons on-air.

You can stream the show now on Paramount+ and some fun compilations are also on YouTube.

You can watch the reunion special Monday, November 24, at 7pm CT, live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.