Happy Birthday To Zayn Malik!

One of our favorite One Direction guys is celebrating a birthday today!

We first met Zayn Malik when he auditioned solo for “The X Factor” in Britain in 2010. He wound up being put with some other guys, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson to form the group One Direction. Simon Cowell signed them to a recording contract, and from the moment they released the song “What Makes You Beautiful,” 1D was a huge success!

Malik left the group in 2015 to work on his solo career. Interestingly enough, he’s the only artist to win the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year two times, once in 2013 for One Direction and in 2017 as a soloist.

Zayn Malik is 33 today, and in honor of his big day, we found 3 Things Zayn’s Been Up To Lately!

#1 LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY!

Malik’s seven-show residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas opens January 20 and ends January 31. There are still some tickets available – and you can check his website for more!

#2 NEW ALBUM IN THE WORKS?

We found a few reports that there may be a new album in the works to coincide with the Vegas residency. He told one outlet that the Vegas shows feel like the right moment to share what he’s been working. So, stay tuned!

#3 ONE DIRECTION DOCUMENTARY (sort of)!

It sounds like there’s a documentary in the works at Netflix! Malik and Tomlinson were spotted filming together in New Orleans. The Hollywood Reporter said it’s a three-part road trip adventure, but Harry Styles and Niall Horan are not expected to take part. Malik and Tomlinson are expected to talk about the tragic death of their bandmate, Liam Payne, in 2024. It’s expected to be released yet this year.

So there you have it, 3 Things Zayn’s Been Up To Lately in honor of his 33rd birthday! Happy Birthday, Zayn!