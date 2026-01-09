AJ McLean Drops A Gift To Fans On His Birthday

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean has a lot to celebrate today on his 48th birthday!

He just released his first full-length solo album, titled My Name Is Alexander James.

McLean told ABC Audio that the album has been in the works for quite awhile. “This album’s taken me four years to make… and I’m beyond proud of this entire project. And the way that everything timing-wise and date-wise is all happening, it was meant to be this way. Like, the fact that my birthday lands on a Friday, I’m like, ‘This is meant to be. This is awesome!”

McLean has been dropping posts about his album release on Instagram…

He’s on a break right now from the incredibly successful Backstreet Boys’ residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The next show is February 5. The CEO of the Sphere, James Dolan, recently said the demand for the shows has exceeded expectations and they could add even more shows beyond the end of February.

To check out McLean’s full album, click here! And HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of our fave Backstreet Boys!